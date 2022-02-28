ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Extend Losses With the Dow Down 600 Points as Oil Prices Spike

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks slid on the first day of March as oil prices surged and investors continue to monitor the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 620 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 was off by 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2%. The decline...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

How to Know When Oil Prices Will Cause a Recession, and What to Invest in

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed a $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum and doubled its investment in Chevron, according to recent filings. Oil prices are nearing a 100% gain year-over-year and gasoline prices in the U.S. reached over $4 and the highest level since 2008, with huge single-day spikes caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine adding to existing energy inflation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Marathon Oil's stock jumps toward 3 1/2-year high as oil prices extend surge, and after credit rating upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Corp. MRO, +4.02% powered up 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday toward a 3 1/2-year high, as the oil and gas exploration and production company benefited from the spike up in oil prices to a 14-year high, and as the company's credit rating was put in position to be lifted out of "junk" territory. Continuous crude oil futures shot up 7.3% to $115.51, the highest price seen since September 2008 as Russia's war on Ukraine intensified. Separately, Moody's Investors Service raised Marathon Oil's Corporate Family Rating to Ba1, which is one notch below investment grade, from Ba2. The outlook for the rating remains "positive," which makes the next rating move most likely to be another upgrade if the company remains focused on debt reduction. "Occidental Petroleum generated increasingly higher earnings in 2021 as oil and gas prices rose, and significantly reduced its leverage by applying free cash flow and asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction," said Moody's analyst James Wilkins. Marathon's stock, which is on track for the highest close since Oct. 3, 2018, has soared 53.3% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Be Selective Buying Stocks as the Market Finds a Bottom

Investors should be "disciplined" and buy selectively as stock prices fall, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Have some cash and put it to work slowly, in a disciplined fashion, on the way down. Then you'll catch the proverbial bottom," the "Mad Money" host said. Investors should be "disciplined" and buy...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Dow Futures#Trading Day#Stock Futures#Nasdaq Composite#Russian#Ukrainian#Vital Knowledge#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#European#Cfra#Italian#French#Austrian#Target
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
75K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy