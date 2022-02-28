ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Rescue crews respond to kite surfer off Burien’s Seahurst Park Beach Monday

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2xT7_0eRje1td00

A kite surfer off Burien’s Seahurst Park Beach caused a large emergency response on Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2022, at around 2 p.m.

Officials say that a concerned citizen reported that a wind surfer may be in distress in the area of Seahurst Park.

Crews from King County Fire District #2 and South King Fire & Rescue responded in their respective boats and reached the “victim” at about the same time.

“It turns out that he simply didn’t have enough wind to propel himself and was grateful for a ride from the firefighters back to shore,” King County Fire District No. 2 spokesperson Shauna Sheppard told The B-Town Blog.

Water rescue crews from Renton, Skyway, and Valley Regional Fire all responded to lend assistance.

No injuries were reported.

It’s been a blustery, rainy day in the B-Town area, with winds out of the south/southwest at around 17 MPH, with gusts as high as 24 MPH – be careful out there folks!

Comments / 0

 

