MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is considering changing its city code by banning cargo containers in residential areas. A memo by the city of Muscatine states: "On Dec. 16, 2021, in response to concerns about the visual impact of the placement of cargo containers on neighborhood aesthetics, city council directed staff to bring forward options for specific and restrictive regulation of cargo container placement in residential areas."

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO