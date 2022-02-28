ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneers Museum to light clock tower in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

The City of Colorado Springs will light up its historic Pioneers Museum in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The display begins the evening of February 28, 2022. An end date has not yet been set.

“Here in Colorado Springs we recognize and celebrate the freedom and independence we all enjoy, and we regularly celebrate the men and women of our military who protect that freedom. We know that right now, there are Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike sacrificing their own safety to protect their country and their way of life, and we honor their bravery and commitment with this display,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I know I am joined by many of our residents in praying for the people of Ukraine and hoping for a ceasefire and the end of the Russian invasion to come very soon.”

