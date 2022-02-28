ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford volunteers navigate kids to the bus, and through life

By Whitney Martin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dwvM_0eRjd9ze00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Monday night about the desperate attempt to save lives in the Rockford community.

Domestic violence is the number one police call in the City of Rockford, and city leaders are now turning their focus to the communities children.

“We want to start from the second we can engage in those kids, in a preschool environment, all the way through,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. “For the ones being arrested, what strategies can we deploy within our juvenile justice contacts that will allow them to be diverted to restorative programs.”

One of these attempts starts at school, and the new program is a simple as waving to a child.

“There is something about it that tears you down because you don’t know what the students are walking into,” said volunteer Whitne Simpson.

Simpson said that it is bittersweet when she sees the buses pull away from RESA Middle School at the end of the day. Her job is to make sure that the kids get on, but her bigger mission is to make sure they come back.

“We don’t know if we get off the bus if there will be a drive by, if they even make it back to school the next day,” Simpson said.

Simpson is one of many people in the community that is making their presence known as kids leave for the day. A simple initiative making a major impact by Rockford’s Mayor’s Office, volunteers and community members, standing outside as kids unknowingly develop a bond with adults, pointing them to their bus and navigating them in life.

“To see students smile and think, ‘oh man.. maybe she does care about me,’ and make sure we get to the bus safely,” Simpson said.

The program is so new that organizers are still working on a name, but the title is not as important as its reach. The group consistently meets at five middle and high schools before and after school so far, and that number is expected to grow alongside student confidence.

“They look forward to talking to someone, they look forward to positive affirmations,” Simpson said. “We are making ourselves known.”

“We’re smiling as we can through our masks right now,” added volunteer Stephen Bowie.

Bowie volunteers at Guilford High School, and he said that he just wants kids to know he cares.

“I just want to convey goodness and hope to them,” he said.

Simpson said that her job is so much more than pointing kids to the right spot. She is providing direction beyond the bus doors.

“Your stomach drops when you get in the car and think, ‘I hope those babies make it home safely,'” she said.

Principles said that they have already noticed a difference in having the help with pickup and drop-off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents take the polar plunge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With warmer temperatures on Saturday, it was a perfect opportunity for people to get that frozen fix with the “Polar Plunge.” It was the 17th annual “Polar Plunge Benefit for Special Olympics.” There were 275 people that took the plunge at Olson Lake in Rock Cut State Park. The goal was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian killed in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a crash on Rockford’s East Side early Sunday morning. Police said that all lanes of State Street between New Towne Drive and Easton Parkway were closed just before 1 a.m. A person was hit by a car and later died. Police said the driver stayed on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100% of OSF’s nursing students pass licensing exam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing is celebrating the fact that every single current nursing student passed the licensing exam. The national average of students who pass the 75-question exam is 82%. Dr. Beth Carson, dean of undergraduate affairs, said the goal of the school to prepare future nurses for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hurricane Harbor hiring event for 2022 season

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A summer attraction is looking for people to work this year. Hurricane Harbor Rockford is hosting its first hiring event on Sunday. They plan to hire over 400 team members for the 2022 season. The positions include lifeguards, food and beverage clerks and security officials. The event will take place […]
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dinosaur exhibit PaleoFest returns to Burpee Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Burpee Museum of Natural History’s annual dinosaur and geology celebration, PaleoFest, returns for 2022. Special highlights this year include a keynote speech by Dr. Joe Sertich, of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, along with workshops and a paleo-art class for kids. Paleofest continues through the weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Bus Doors#High School#Resa Middle School
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois paying teachers to become bilingual educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education is making it easier for teachers to get a license to teach bilingual classes. Illinois schools have a high demand for bilingual educators, second only to the demand for special education teachers. There are more than 2,000 bilingual education teachers in Illinois who currently have […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city appeals for help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has created a fundraiser to send humanitarian aid to its Sister City, Brovary, Ukraine. Rockford has been a Sister City with Brovary since 1995, after a soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford. Rockford volunteers visited Brovary and built two playgrounds there. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Brovary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Preschool
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bill to improve Illinois school lunches clears hurdle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House unanimously passed House Bill 4813, the “Better Lunches Act.” Currently, Illinois schools are required to contract the lowest bidder to provide free student lunches. The bill, if signed into law, would eliminate that requirement. It was introduced after some Peoria Public School parents became upset with their students’ […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Power lines down after stateline storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents spent their Sunday cleaning up after a line of strong storms rolled through the stateline on Saturday night. Spring Creek Road between N. Alpine Road and Driftwood Lane was closed, as power lines were knocked down in the area due to the high winds. Garbage cans flew across yards, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker lifts school quarantine mandate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday made another revision to his COVID-19 Executive Order, lifting the school quarantine mandate and shifting health care authority back to local schools. Pritzker’s prior order required that students, teachers, and staff stay home when they have a confirmed case of COVID-19, and both the Centers for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy