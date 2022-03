By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One year ago on 60 Minutes, UPMC Center for Vaccine Research Director Dr. Paul Duprex warned that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t over and we’d face variants. One year later, on 60 Minutes once again, said we’re moving in a better direction. “There have been multiple more variants,” he said. “But we’re moving in a direction where there are not as many people who are in hospital because of the disease. And we’ve got many more people vaccinated. And we understand a lot about first shots, second shots, and now boosters. So, it’s a totally different...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO