We’re taking a look at each position group as Auburn prepares to open spring practice on March 14. The fifth of an 11-part series looks at the offensive line. Auburn’s offensive line has been a persistent question mark in recent years, due in large part to an inconsistent approach to recruiting the position during the latter end of Gus Malzahn’s tenure as head coach. The situation up front doesn’t seem likely to change too much in the immediate, as Bryan Harsin and his staff managed to sign only one offensive lineman during the 2022 cycle.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO