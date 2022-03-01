ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: SVU Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle: 'He Will Be Missed'

By Dory Jackson
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ned Eisenberg has died at 65. Eisenberg died on Sunday at his home in New York, his agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. TMZ was the first to report the news of Eisenberg's death. The actor had been battling two forms of cancer ahead...

people.com

