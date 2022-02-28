ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Expert weighs in on stock market impact of Ukraine crisis

By Madeline Ashley
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4OtZ_0eRjb6Yj00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As most of the world watches with uncertainty as Russia invades Ukraine , many people with investments in the U.S. stock market are experiencing anxiety regarding their finances.

“You know there’s a lot of uncertainty right now and the stock market doesn’t like uncertainty,” said Jessup Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark McEvily. “We don’t believe that this is a time to kind of throw in the towel and dramatically reduce equity exposure.”

McEvily said although we’ve seen a weak start to the year for U.S. equity, the first two months in 2022 were about pricing what the fallout could be from this invasion. However, McEvily, is still discouraging people from selling their stocks.

Cellphone companies waive fees, offer free calls to Ukraine

“The risk people run getting out of the markets now is they’re gonna miss the recovery getting into the up side.”

Greene County resident Megan Randall said she’s still concerned. After the pandemic caused months of economic uncertainty, Randall is now worrying about an economic crisis from Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

“People are on edge enough, and markets have been fluctuating crazily enough as it is. So, if they combine it with severe unrest in the world, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride coming up,” said Randall.

While McEvily does acknowledge that times aren’t easy currently, he’s still encouraging people to think long term. “Sell off and market corrections like we’re experiencing today is the price that we pay to get these above average returns in the equity market in the long term. If there wasn’t any risk associated with investing, then there would be no return.”

McEvily and his partner at Jessup Wealth Management do a weekly podcast called “The Independent Advisors podcast.” To check it out, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Ohio lawmakers call for state to pull investments, end business with Russia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State and U.S. lawmakers from Ohio are calling the state to pull investments and stop doing business with Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine. Thursday, State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill that would require Ohio pension systems divest from Russia, prohibit state and local contracting with Russian […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stock#Market Impact#The Stock Market#Equity Market#Jessup Wealth Management
WDTN

Former WSU student reporting on the ground in Ukraine

(WDTN) – Vlad Faraponov spent a year at Wright State University studying international politics. He is now spending his time working in the middle of the crisis in Ukraine. “We should not underestimate our ability to make our voices heard. I would say it’s also great responsibility,” Faraponov said. He is on the ground keeping […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
WDTN

French seize superyacht owned by Russia’s ‘Darth Vader’

The White House released a list of “Putin’s cronies,” and their families — ultrawealthy oligarchs — who will be targeted by the U.S. and other countries for continuing to support President Vladimir Putin “despite his brutal invasion of Ukraine.”
EUROPE
WDTN

Gov. DeWine signs order ending Ohio investments, purchases from Russia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday he had signed an executive order that prohibits the state from investments or purchasing activity from aiding Russia.   A release from the governor’s office states that Executive Order 22-02D will prohibit Ohio from providing finances that might aid Russia in violating the rights of the […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy