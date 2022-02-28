2 charged for staging ambush at convenience store
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they allegedly tried to stage an ambush at a convenience store, according to an ECSO Facebook post .
Dominic Anthony Burleson and Jamaine Flowers were charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and felony murder for a shooting that happened at a Stop and Save convenience store.U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man
Burleson told deputies that he went to the gas station with Flowers and his cousin. Burleson told officers that they used a cut-through when a man in a ski mask walked up to them and shot his cousin. Burleson and Flowers carried their injured family member to the intersection of North G Street and Bobe Street. Flowers then left Burleson to find a ride for his cousin.
Burleson also told deputies that the shooting was random, but investigators determined it was not.
Deputies determined that the group had “beef” with a man at the convenience store. The group planned to ambush the man as he was leaving the convenience store from a nearby field. The group shot at the man as he was leaving, while the man fired back in self-defense. Burleson’s cousin was shot during the ambush, according to deputies.
The family member was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Burleson and Flowers received felony murder charges after the family member died.
“In the state of Florida, if a person loses his or her life during the commission of a felony, the felons/shooters, in this case, can and are charged with felony murder in addition to attempted felony first-degree murder for the ambush attempt.”Facebook post from the ESCO
Since Burleson’s cousin committed a felony crime, Burleson and Sanders were charged with felony murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
