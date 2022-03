Cooper Ingle has had a hit in every game this season, so why would that stop now?. Clemson’s sophomore four-hole hitter smacked his first career home run to lead off the eighth inning in the Tigers’ 5-2 win over the Gamecocks on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Ingle, who said after the game he was unaware of his hitting streak, finished the weekend finale with four hits on the day and seven total over the three days.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO