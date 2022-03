Inflation and ongoing staff shortages are prompting companies to bolster salaries more frequently in a bid to retain valued workers and hire new ones, studies show. US companies are expected to bump their budgets for salary hikes to levels not seen since 2008, according to a Conference Board survey. Projections show the jump will hit 3.9 percent - nearly a percentage point greater than the three percent increase observed last year, the think tank said.

