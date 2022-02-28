ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Rams be in line for an international road game in 2022?

By Cameron DaSilva
The NFL revealed a new plan for its international series last year, announcing that at least four games will be played in different countries each year. Beginning next season, the NFC and AFC will alternate years where four teams in one conference will host international games. The NFC kicks things off with four teams playing a home game internationally next season, and in 2023, the AFC will have its turn to play four-plus international home games.

The Rams aren’t one of the four NFC teams that will play a home game abroad in 2022, but there’s still a chance they’ll play outside the U.S. next season.

The Cardinals, Saints, Packers and Buccaneers all have two things in common: They’ll each host an international game next season, and the Rams are scheduled to face all of them on the road. That means it’s possible the Rams will face one of those teams in an international matchup. The Cardinals will play in Mexico, the Buccaneers are heading to Germany and the Packers and Saints will play one game each in London.

Of those four possibilities, it would make the most sense for the Rams to face the Cardinals in Mexico. Both of those teams have international marketing partnerships with Mexico, which were revealed in December when the NFL expanded its reach abroad.

Rams-Cardinals would be a great game to grow NFL interest in Mexico. The Rams were scheduled to face the Chiefs in Mexico during the 2018 season but due to poor field conditions, the game was moved to Los Angeles – a huge disappointment for fans who were hoping to attend the game at Estadio Azteca.

The dates of each international game have yet to be revealed and won’t be announced until the schedule is released this spring, but don’t be surprised if Rams-Cardinals is the NFL’s choice for its game in Mexico next season.

And although there was some speculation that international games would be limited to AFC-NFC matchups, an NFL spokesperson confirmed Monday that games can be against opponents from either conference – so that keeps the door open for the Rams to play internationally next season.

