ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Honduras to cancel environmental permits for mining, ban open pits

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Environmental permits for Honduran metal and non-metal mining will be canceled, the country’s government said in a brief statement on Monday, describing the industry as harmful and declaring it will specifically prohibit open pit mining.

The statement from the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines added that natural areas with “high ecological value” will be preserved, without going into further detail. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Nev. lithium mine advances with state permit approval

The largest lithium mining project in the U.S. is moving closer to being fully permitted. Lithium Americas Corp.’s Thacker Pass mine in Nevada today received the remainder of its state permits from Nevada regulators. With those permits in hand, Lithium Americas President Jon Evans said in a statement, the company “can begin to advance Thacker Pass towards construction.”
NEVADA STATE
Reuters

Dairy firm Arla halts Russian business

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Dairy cooperative Arla Foods said on Monday it would suspend its business in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. This would include imports to Russia and local operations in the country, where Arla operates one dairy and employs 70 people, it said in a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Mining Equipment#Tegucigalpa#Honduran#The Ministry Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Norway names Labour's Aasland as oil minister in cabinet shuffle

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left government has appointed Terje Lien Aasland as minister for petroleum and energy, replacing Marte Mjoes Persen who will take charge of the ministry for labour and social inclusion, the prime minister's office said on Monday. Aasland's appointment places him in charge of energy...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

PolyMet - Forget Mining, This Is An Environmental Battle

PolyMet Mining has rights to an entirely decent mine, significant capital backing and a problem. The first and most obvious manner of gauging the prospects of a mining company is to evaluate the thing it is they're proposing to mine. Here with PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) that's not too difficult. The information on the minerals that are there, how much of them there are, how it would be mined, the costs of mining, everything in fact, they're all in.
METAL MINING
Reuters

Levi Strauss suspends commercial operations in Russia

March 7 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, joining a slew of Western brands that have halted operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. “In 2021, approximately 4% of the company’s total net revenues were derived from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

349K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy