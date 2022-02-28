ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Governor Gordon Names Director of Wyoming Department of Health

By Eve Hamilton
 4 days ago
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Stefan Johansson as Director of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Johansson has...

Laramie Live

Gordon Announces Senate Nominees for Various Positions

Governor Mark Gordon sent to the Wyoming Senate a list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards, and commissions, which are subject to confirmation by the Senate. Over the next week, various Senate committees will discuss whether or not to confirm the appointments made by Gordon. For agency directors, Justin...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Univ. of Wyoming Offering Grants for Sponsored Nuclear Research

The Nuclear Energy Research Center (NERC) in the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) is seeking proposals from UW faculty members currently receiving or pursuing sponsored research for nuclear-related projects. Physical and social science proposals are encouraged for two mini-grant opportunities related to faculty research, with the...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Corrections to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) plans to return to normal operations at its facilities because COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the state and country. Based on the press release by the WDOC, they returned to normal visitation rules on March 1, classroom, programming, and groups have their size limits returned to normal, and volunteers will be allowed back into the facilities after completing annual training.
WYOMING STATE
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming House Committee Moves Gun Rights Bill To Full House

The Wyoming House Judiciary Commitee voted in favor of Senate file 102 on Tuesday. The legislation would prevent state officials and agencies from enforcing any federal gun control legislation that would violate the right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment. With the committee vote, the bill now moves on to the full Wyoming House of Representatives.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Gov. Gordon Announces Appointment of State Engineer

In a recent release, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Brandon Gebhart as Wyoming State Engineer. Gebhart was appointed interim State Engineer in December and previously served as the Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office. The State Engineer serves as the chief water official in the state...
WYOMING STATE
Poll: How Would You Grade the 2022 Wyoming Legislature So Far?

The 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature has passed the halfway point. Friday marked the 20th day of the scheduled 40-day session. A lot of bills have already bitten the dust for this time around. Those include such measures as one gun rights bill, the Second Amendment Preservation Act. A second piece of legislation designed to shield state residents from acts deemed unconstitutional under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment Protection Act, remained alive as the session entered it's third week.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming.

