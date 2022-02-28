Governor Gordon Names Director of Wyoming Department of Health

The 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature has passed the halfway point. Friday marked the 20th day of the scheduled 40-day session. A lot of bills have already bitten the dust for this time around. Those include such measures as one gun rights bill, the Second Amendment Preservation Act. A second piece of legislation designed to shield state residents from acts deemed unconstitutional under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment Protection Act, remained alive as the session entered it's third week.

