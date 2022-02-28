ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Bay Aquarium looking for volunteers

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Bay Aquarium is looking for new volunteer guides and will host three informational meetings to let anyone interested know what is to be expected of them.

The two virtual meetings will be held on March 22 and 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

An in-person meeting will also be held on March 26 at the Aquarium from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can apply here , applicants must be 18-years-old. Bilingual speakers are encouraged to attend.

For more information on volunteering, you can check here .

