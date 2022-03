What mattered most at UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. If you thought [autotag]Colby Covington[/autotag] was going to win any other way than he did in the grudge match with Jorge Masvidal, then your pre-fight analysis probably was misplaced. Of course he never planned to get hurt or knocked down in the fight, but it was obvious Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) would be willing to go through the fire to get his striking and grappling positions en route to victory.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO