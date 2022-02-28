ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Valley housing predictions tossed over conflict

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P6jA_0eRjZrW100

Constant change and the recent conflict in eastern Europe makes the local housing market difficult to predict in the near future, according to a local housing analyst.

Thomas Brophy, housing research director for Colliers in Phoenix, said constant change and “unprecedented times” have left some housing analysts unsure of what is to come after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In addition, the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates despite the potential of an ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Will the Fed continue to raise rates when there’s all this chaos going on around the world?” Brophy said. “I don’t know.”

Brophy said ongoing supply chain issues are buckling the ability of some homebuilders who can’t find supply to complete needed units to augment the Valley’s housing shortfall. Lumber prices continue to rise, and the European conflict could present new shipping challenges, he said.

According to the Arizona Department of Housing, it’s estimated 250,000 to 270,000 new housing units of all types are needed statewide to meet current demand.

Brophy said the lack of housing is partly due to emigration of people from other states into the Grand Canyon State where homes were relatively moderately prices compared with other U.S. locations.

Brophy said in some cases, the starting price buyers from other states were looking at was $600,000.

“(Arizona) is insanely more reasonable than what they were used to paying,” Brophy said.

According to the U.S. Census, the latest migration trends show in 2020, Arizona saw 23% more inbound people moving into the copper state. The data tracks one-way bookings from U-Haul.

Compare Arizona’s 23% migration growth to neighboring states like Utah — 9% growth — and New Mexico which saw a 7% jump, according to the data.
Brophy said he saw a bunch of moving trucks during a recent trip along U.S. 93 near Wikieup between Wickenburg and Kingman about two weeks ago.

“There was a never-ending stream of moving trucks,” Brophy said. “I was astonished. I counted at least 40. (The migration trends) are more significant than I think most people are realizing. It’s really showing no signs of ebbing.”
He said the year-over-year median home sales price is up 27.9% at $435,000.

According to Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service data, Sales are down 22.8% month-over-month in the Phoenix are for January 2022. Still, Phoenix leads the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index for price appreciation for 2020 and 2021, Brophy said.

Factors such as supply chain issues, changes in interest rates and the war in Europe all will have an impact on the local housing market.
Inventory looks to remain low for the near-term, Brophy said.

The last time the Valley saw a “normal” supply of inventory was in January 2019 when there was a four-month supply. The last time there was a five-month supply was January 2016.

“From March 2019 to Jan 2022, we have not hit three months (worth) of inventory,” he said. “So, almost three years. That’s crazy.”

Brophy said the Russia-Ukraine war “exacerbates” existing housing problems.
“We are in a very interesting time in the market right now and the world for that matter,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Phoenix Independent

Isom: Learn West-MEC's role in spurring Arizona projected job growth

A recent report by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity projects employment in Arizona will increase by 721,689 jobs by 2030 and the most significant growth is expected across 10 "super sectors," including gains in health services, construction, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, transportation and utilities, and information.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
State
Utah State
Local
Arizona Government
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Russia#Colliers#The Federal Reserve#Fed#European#The U S Census#U Haul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sacramento Bee

Grass Valley, California house sells for $1.3 million

A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 15400 block of Zinfandel Lane in Grass Valley has a new owner. The 3,225-square-foot property was sold on January 24, 2022 for $1,300,000, or $403 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 441,698 square-foot lot.
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
199
Followers
381
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy