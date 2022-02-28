Valley housing predictions tossed over conflict

Constant change and the recent conflict in eastern Europe makes the local housing market difficult to predict in the near future, according to a local housing analyst.

Thomas Brophy, housing research director for Colliers in Phoenix, said constant change and “unprecedented times” have left some housing analysts unsure of what is to come after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In addition, the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates despite the potential of an ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Will the Fed continue to raise rates when there’s all this chaos going on around the world?” Brophy said. “I don’t know.”

Brophy said ongoing supply chain issues are buckling the ability of some homebuilders who can’t find supply to complete needed units to augment the Valley’s housing shortfall. Lumber prices continue to rise, and the European conflict could present new shipping challenges, he said.

According to the Arizona Department of Housing, it’s estimated 250,000 to 270,000 new housing units of all types are needed statewide to meet current demand.

Brophy said the lack of housing is partly due to emigration of people from other states into the Grand Canyon State where homes were relatively moderately prices compared with other U.S. locations.

Brophy said in some cases, the starting price buyers from other states were looking at was $600,000.

“(Arizona) is insanely more reasonable than what they were used to paying,” Brophy said.

According to the U.S. Census, the latest migration trends show in 2020, Arizona saw 23% more inbound people moving into the copper state. The data tracks one-way bookings from U-Haul.

Compare Arizona’s 23% migration growth to neighboring states like Utah — 9% growth — and New Mexico which saw a 7% jump, according to the data.

Brophy said he saw a bunch of moving trucks during a recent trip along U.S. 93 near Wikieup between Wickenburg and Kingman about two weeks ago.

“There was a never-ending stream of moving trucks,” Brophy said. “I was astonished. I counted at least 40. (The migration trends) are more significant than I think most people are realizing. It’s really showing no signs of ebbing.”

He said the year-over-year median home sales price is up 27.9% at $435,000.

According to Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service data, Sales are down 22.8% month-over-month in the Phoenix are for January 2022. Still, Phoenix leads the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index for price appreciation for 2020 and 2021, Brophy said.

Factors such as supply chain issues, changes in interest rates and the war in Europe all will have an impact on the local housing market.

Inventory looks to remain low for the near-term, Brophy said.

The last time the Valley saw a “normal” supply of inventory was in January 2019 when there was a four-month supply. The last time there was a five-month supply was January 2016.

“From March 2019 to Jan 2022, we have not hit three months (worth) of inventory,” he said. “So, almost three years. That’s crazy.”

Brophy said the Russia-Ukraine war “exacerbates” existing housing problems.

“We are in a very interesting time in the market right now and the world for that matter,” he said.