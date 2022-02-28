District 11 basketball playoff updates: Three Pocono teams to play in championship games

For some teams, the road to district gold is full of nail-biters. For others, it's a display of dominance.

Three boys basketball teams from the Poconos are heading to District 11 title games, but only one could call its playoff journey a walk in the park. That team is Notre Dame East Stroudsburg, which decimated Lehigh Christian, 80-32, in the Class 1A semifinals.

Xavier Spears led the Spartans in scoring, as the sophomore has done all season, with 18 points. Spears didn't play in the fourth quarter, at the start of which Notre Dame held a 66-24 lead.

The team did not blow that lead.

Jayden Freeman added 15 points for Notre Dame, and seniors Gary Natale and Ryan Cabrera added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Lehigh Christian's Jacob Lewis led his team's three scorers with 13 points.

Of interest: See which Monroe County athlete will play in prestigious Big 33 Classic football game

Related: District 11 wrestling championships: Wayne McIntyre's silver leads 11 Pocono medalists

Notre Dame will need to muster as much of its offensive firepower in the championship as it did against Lehigh Christian. The Spartans will face the reigning PIAA Class 1A champion Nativity BVM in what will be the teams' fourth-consecutive district title matchup.

Nativity won each of the last two matchups, with Notre Dame winning district gold in 2019.

The Class 5A semifinals was a bit more dramatic than its 1A counterpart, as No. 3 East Stroudsburg South upset No. 2 Southern Lehigh with a 52-48 win.

Jahsan Simms posted a game-high 18 points for the Cavaliers, and teammate Gabriel Mileto contributed 15. Dominik Lisicky led Southern Lehigh with 16 points.

South and Southern Lehigh took a 28-28 tie into halftime, and narrow edges in the third and fourth quarters gave South enough to squeak by with the four-point victory.

South will compete for the 5A title for the second year in a row. While the Cavaliers fell to Bangor, 59-54 , in the 2021 title bout, seniors Nate McIntyre and Mileto bring championship game experience to a team that entered the season with little varsity experience elsewhere on the roster.

South will match up in the championship against Pottsville, the team they beat in 2021's semifinals . Despite defeating Blue Mountain 60-54 in overtime, Pottsville should be a vulnerable opponent for South.

Crimson Tide senior star Jazce Carabello-Snowell broke his arm in early February, leaving Pottsville without its leading scorer. Seniors Darren Yost and Raeff DiCello, who played in Pottsville's semifinals loss to South last year, are very capable scorers, but Pottsville will miss its 6-foot-4 starting center.

No Monroe County team has had as dramatic of a districts journey as Pocono Mountain West. In a 6A bracket chock-full of talent, the Panthers escaped the quarterfinals with a last second game-winner and advanced past Northampton in a double overtime semifinals thriller.

West junior Julian "JuJu" Pagan played savior in the quarterfinals with his late-game heroics, but top-100 player Christian Fermin saved the day in the 59-54 win over Northampton. Trailing 55-52 with less than 8 seconds remaining in overtime, Fermin sent the game to a second overtime period with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Fermin scored the final two of his game-high 23 points with free throws in the second overtime, with West junior Justin Love also draining a pair from the charity stripe. Those two trips to the foul line accounted for the only points of the game's final period — neither team converted a field goal.

West advances to face against Parkland in the 6A district championship. The Panthers are 2-0 this winter against the Trojans, though Parkland did win the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championship tournament.

West held Parkland to under 50 points in both matchups, first a 56-45 Christmas tournament win on Dec. 29 and then in a 47-41 win in the Lehigh Valley Showcase on Feb. 6. The two wins are impressive, but becoming comfortable and losing leads has been an issue for West at points during the season.

The Panthers defense will need to contain Parkland sophomore Nick Coval, who averaged about 16 points per game before the championship game. ith the six-man rotation of Fermin, Pagan, Love, Malakai Savage, De'von Smith and Ethan Sakwa locked in, the Panthers can beat any team three times.

Neither West nor Parkland has won a boys basketball district title since the Panthers defeated the Trojans in the 2017 6A championship, but that win ended a four-year championship streak for Parkland from 2012-13 to 2015-16. West defeated Parkland in the 4A championship the year before the Trojans' title run began.

For all the drama West has experienced so far in two district tournament games, facing Parkland should be just as electric.

Catch up on hoops: These 6 players are game-changers. Whose team will go deepest in the District 11 playoffs?

More on West: West is best: Christian Fermin and Vatijah Davis headline EPC basketball All-Stars

Pocono Mountain West boys survive on game-winner, girls fall again to Parkland

Pocono Mountain West's boys and girls basketball teams kicked off the District 11 playoff tournaments over the weekend, but only one Panthers squad advanced.

West's boys team escaped with a 55-54 victory over No. 7 seed Liberty. The Panthers took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter that they would relinquish during the final period.

Liberty took a late 54-53 point lead, but West junior guard Julian "JuJu" Pagan played hero with a game-winning 2-point shot with 8 seconds on the clock. Pagan finished with 18 points, behind only teammate Christian Fermin's 21 for West. Fermin also contributed 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks to the winning effort.

More District 11: Wrestling championships: Wayne McIntyre's silver leads 11 Pocono medalists

Of interest: Way-too-early look at the 36 Pocono football players to watch in 2022

The Hurricanes' leading duo of Joseph Barnes and Kuwasi Wellington exploded in the fourth quarter for a combined 20 points, pushing West to its limits. Barnes and Wellington each finished the game with 21 points, with Wellington knocking down four of his game-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Pagan's 18 points and game-winner highlight what's already been an impressive season for the first-year starter. Pagan suffered a leg injury early in 2020 that robbed him of an already-shortened sophomore season. The junior averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and six assists during the regular season.

West's girls team couldn't escape the Class 6A district quarterfinals quite like the boys did, falling, 41-38 to Parkland. The Panthers entered the fourth quarter down 36-33 and couldn't make up the necessary ground to pull away with a win.

Junior power forward Vatijah Davis led the way for West with a game-high 16 points, followed by Parkland's Talia Zurinskas — who scored 13 — as the only players to reach double-digit scoring.

The loss was West's second to Parkland this year after an early season 53-36 clobbering of the Trojans and a nearly identical repeat of the teams' most recent final score. Parkland defeated West, 42-39, in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference quarterfinals on Feb. 11.

Davis, the unanimous EPC girls basketball most valuable player , concludes her junior season with 864 career points. Eclipsing 1,000 points before 2023 is well within the realm of possibilities for Davis, and perhaps even likely.

The season-ending loss for West also marks a likely conclusion to the coaching career of Chrissy Campos, who before the season vowed to retire at its end. Campos took over as head coach for her sister Stacy Perryman in January 2020.

Up next

Class 5A boys: No. 3 East Stroudsburg South vs. No. 1 Pottsville at Blue Mountain on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 1A boys: No. 2 Notre East Stroudsburg vs. No. 1 Nativity BVM at Martz Hall on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A boys: No. 2 Pocono Mountain West vs. No. 1 Parkland at Easton Middle School on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Semifinals scores

Class 1A boys

No. 2 Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 80, No. 6 Lehigh Christian 32

No. 1 Nativity BVM 68, No. 4 Roberto Clemente 53

Class 5A boys

No. 3 East Stroudsburg South 52, No. 2 Southern Lehigh 48

No. 1 Pottsville 60, No. 4 Blue Mountain 54 (OT)

Class 6A boys

No. 2 Pocono Mountain West 59, No. 3 Northampton 55 (2OT)

No. 1 Parkland 52, No. 4 Nazareth 32

Quarterfinals scores

Class 6A boys

No. 1 Parkland 70, No. 8 Freedom 38

No. 4 Nazareth 61, No. 5 Emmaus 47

No. 3 Northampton 49, No. 6 William Allen 47

No. 2 Pocono Mountain West 55, No. 7 Liberty 54

Of interest: 'Pathologically competitive': How a Kunkletown 11-year-old smashed a national racing record

Related: 'They saw his possibilities': Basketball team creates space of belonging for PV senior

Class 6A girls

No. 1 Easton 47, No. 8 Liberty 28

No. 5 Parkland 41, No. 4 Pocono Mountain West 38

No. 3 Nazareth 47, No. 6 Emmaus 25

No. 2 Northampton 51, No. 7 Freedom 32

Frank Piscani is the Sports Life multimedia reporter at the Pocono Record. You can email him at fpiscani@gannett.com or find him on social media platforms @frankpiscani.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: District 11 basketball playoff updates: Three Pocono teams to play in championship games