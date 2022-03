MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy has died and a girl is in non-critical condition after they were shot Saturday night in downtown Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 11 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Beale Street. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Regional One, where he later died. A 16-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur to be treated for injuries.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO