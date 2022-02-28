ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Former MS-13 gang member sentenced to 50 years in fatal 2018 shooting of 19-year-old in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lHLw_0eRjZ7RC00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old former member of the MS-13 gang has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old back in 2018.

PREVIOUS: Former member of MS-13 gang found guilty in connection with fatal 2018 shooting of 19-year-old in Virginia Beach

In November, 25-year-old Melvin Edgardo Molina-Ramos was found guilty on charges of:

  • Solicitation to Commit Murder
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • Participate in Criminal Act for Benefit of Gang
  • Accessory After the Fact to Homicide

On Monday, a circuit court judge sentenced Molina-Ramos to 65 years in prison with 15 years suspended, leaving 50 years to serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w52Os_0eRjZ7RC00
Melvin Edgardo Molina-Ramos, Feb. 28, 2022 (Courtesy – VB Sheriff’s Office)

The charges stem from an incident in July 2018 after the body of 19-year-old Chesapeake resident Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado was found on the shoreline in the Lake Smith/Lawson area by two kayakers.

Investigators say Sanchez-Guardado was found “slumped over in a wooded area of the shoreline.”

The kayakers called police who determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

After an extensive investigation which included video surveillance, cell phone data, and witness interviews, detectives revealed that the murder was related to MS-13 gang activity.

MS-13 is a transnational criminal street gang with international membership.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in 2018 death investigation in Va. Beach

Authorities subsequently arrested Molina-Ramos and four fellow MS-13 gang members involved in the murder of Sanchez-Guardado. Officials say the suspects conspired to kill the victim because they believed he was involved with a rival gang.

At that time, Molina-Ramos was considered the most senior member of MS-13 out of the five co-defendants. Officials say Molina-Ramos ordered Sanchez-Guardado’s murder. As a part of their MS-13 gang membership, the three co-defendants at the scene of the homicide killed Sanchez-Guardado and were threatened with death by Molina-Ramos if they failed or if they spoke of the homicide.

Molina-Ramos solicited and conspired in the murder and provided assistance to the three co-defendants after the murder was completed. Three of his co-defendants currently have trials pending in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Phillip Cabagnot
2d ago

just start deporting these people to Mars to start Colony nobody wants to live in... thank you Biden for opening all our borders and destroying our country.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gang Members#Street Gang#Ms 13#Vb Sheriff S Office#Beach Authorities#Sc
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced for trafficking drugs between Mexican cartel and local organizations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Washington state man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for trafficking drugs across international lines. Court documents show that 44-year-old Juan Gabriel Rodriguez-Preciado aided in the trafficking of drugs between a Mexican cartel and a regional drug trafficking organization. The organization, run by 37-year-old Adian Barth, was based […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy