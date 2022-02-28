ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County drops mask advisory

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lv1Pa_0eRjYgwd00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory.

In a statement released Monday, the advisory is dropped immediately and affects schools, employers, and other public indoor settings throughout the county. However, since the county only ever issued an advisory and not a mandate, if a mask mandate is in place, like the one in Columbus, it supersedes the county’s advisory.

“The threat of COVID-19 is not over. However, the guidance provided by CDC collectively gives us a path forward as we continue to be responsive to the needs of our community,” the county’s statement reads.

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Less than 730 cases reported

The move comes as Columbus Public Health announced Monday it was recommending the city drop its mask mandate as well .

With the dropping of the advisory, FCPH is pushing for residents five and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

The county’s full statement is below:

On Friday, February 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities . This framework moves beyond case rates and test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) has been consistent with its mask advisories during the last two years aligning with CDC guidance, the Ohio Department of Health , and local metrics. Based on its new framework, CDC has determined the risk in Franklin County to be “yellow.” The state health department has adopted this new framework as the standard here in Ohio. As such, FCPH is rescinding its universal mask advisory for all residents, including schools, employers, and other public indoor settings throughout our community. FCPH strongly encourages all individuals who may be at higher risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19 (e.g. immunocompromised or unvaccinated) to consider continuing to mask when in public. We encourage everyone to support an individual’s choice of masking with empathy and kindness so FCPH will continue our messaging to Spread Love, Not COVID .

FCPH urges all residents five years of age and older to get vaccinated and receive their booster dose when eligible. Vaccine clinics are readily available throughout our community. Testing will also remain a high priority. Residents who are symptomatic should stay home and get tested right away to ensure appropriate and timely care is provided as needed. Finally, anyone positive for COVID-19 must continue to follow the isolation protocols as determined by the state.

The threat of COVID-19 is not over. However, the guidance provided by CDC collectively gives us a path forward as we continue to be responsive to the needs of our community. We thank all of our residents, elected officials, superintendents, and other community leaders who continue to take the necessary steps and actions to protect the health of our community.

Franklin County Public Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 8

Thomas Kraft
6d ago

The mask mandates should have never been in enacted it was done for political reasons by the Democrats along with the vaccines they didn't work they knew this and they kept it up to control the citizens of Franklin County just as they did on the National scale they have destroyed live business for know reasons except for control and hopefully come November I hope that the citizens remember and hold all of these politicians who voted for and stood by and letit go

Reply
10
Jeff
6d ago

Should have never been out in place. Masks have never been effective for virus mitigation. They are intended for dust. But it was never about medical science but rather about political science. And by the way science never changes- the hypothesis about it do but not science itself. Now remove the chains from our police officers and let’s get the thugs off the streets

Reply
6
cheebone
6d ago

But they are keeping the mandate for the Arnold classic. So everywhere else is done. Ginther and Columbus would keep them in masks forever.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Fewer than 400 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, March 6 follow: Total Change New cases 2,659,498 +360 Hospitalizations 112,810 +17 ICU admissions 13,262 +1 Deaths* 37,018 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will Columbus’ mask mandate be repealed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Will Columbus City Council repeal the citywide mask mandate which has been in place for just shy of six months? While it seems likely, there is a process in order to get it done. At the end of the posted agenda for council’s meeting Monday, after more than seven dozen other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CDC mask guidelines ease for more central Ohio counties; Franklin stays same

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County stayed put but other central Ohio counties improved this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of COVID-19 mask recommendations. The federal health agency late Thursday published its second weekly edition of the map mostly based on local hospitalization data, which replaced the long-used, harsher-colored county […]
NBC4 Columbus

When will Columbus lift its mask mandate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is only a few days away from potentially lifting its mask mandate. While doctors said vaccine accessibility in the upcoming months is still important, the city is expected to remove its facemask requirement Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. “The nice weather, fun good vibes without having […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden on Ohio; statewide elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden, delivering his first State of the Union address this week, putting Ohio in the spotlight. “As Sherrod Brown says, it’s time to bury the label ‘rust belt,’” the president said. But the speech comes as the president’s approval rating continues to drop, with […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio schools report just 770 new COVID-19 cases this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health. The record low continues a decline in cases since January, when Ohio schools reported a record-high 27,774 cases on Jan. 20 among students and staff. Thursday’s cases […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does D.C. beltway circuit

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol. People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the “People’s Convoy” and holding signs and American […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Wcmh#Columbus Public Health#Fcph
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the future of abortion clinics in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Julia Cattaneo was 14 years old when she boarded a flight to New York City. A freshman at a Toledo-area high school in 1971, Cattaneo said she discovered she was pregnant after befriending a group of older men who “groomed” her for sexual abuse, she said. Since abortion had not yet […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Students, parents divided over Columbus schools’ end of mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The announcement from Columbus City Schools that masks will soon be optional is drawing mixed reactions. The decision comes two days after Dr. Talisa Dixon, the district’s superintendent, said Columbus City Schools would determine an updated facemask policy as soon as possible. While exciting for some, the announcement is a cause of concern […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wexner Center for the Arts employees seek to form union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts announced their plans to unionize Friday. Staff members urged leadership at the Wexner Center for the Arts to recognize their union, Wex Workers United, as a means to protect employees who faced furloughs, a reduction of working hours and increased […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: Feb. 2021 homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for help in a 2021 homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide occurred on Feb. 24, 2021 in east Columbus at around 3:30 a.m. at an Eagle Fuels gas station on E. Livingston Ave. Police report that Marsean Kato and a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Bike-to-work: Columbus-area forecast, trail report March 7-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for weekly biking weather information and trail reports. Forecast from Storm Team 4 Monday: Low 33/High 50. Rain showers 90%. Wind 13 mph. Tuesday: Low 31/High 43. Mostly cloudy. Rain 10%. Wind 7 mph. Wednesday: Low 34/High 50. Partly cloudy. Rain 0%. Wind 13 mph. The high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African American Male Wellness Walk seminar teaches how to control diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) held a free program Saturday to help people manage their diabetes. The event at the Milo Grogan Community Center was aimed at improving diabetes management within the African American community. It featured nutrition classes, mixers, wellness coaching, and more. People who enrolled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy