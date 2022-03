On Saturday, the Texas women will play basketball at the Erwin Center for the 692nd time. This could be their last appearance at the Erwin Center. The Longhorns will move into the Moody Center next season, but could still end up hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Women's Tournament, so it may be wise to not change the locks just yet. Regardless, the end is near. Here’s a look at the top five women's games that the Longhorns...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO