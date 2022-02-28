ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gov. Gordon to lift Public Health Emergency declaration

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiW51_0eRjYNMw00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced he has begun the process to end Wyoming’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration effective March 14.

“As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase. This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately,” Governor Gordon said. “That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors. Use the tools we now have available and stay home when you’re sick.”

The Governor has been coordinating with impacted Executive Branch agencies and licensing boards to ensure they are prepared to make adjustments, where necessary. The Wyoming Department of Health will continue to serve as a resource for COVID-19 information and support. Throughout the pandemic, the PHE declaration has provided the state with flexibility and resources for Wyoming’s response and recovery efforts. Most Wyomingites will not be affected by ending the PHE. The limited scope of impacts include:

  • The expiration of the federally funded SNAP emergency allotment, which will take effect May 1, 2022.
  • Elimination of emergency rule changes to licensure requirements for the Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing

“I extend my appreciation to our medical community, first responders, public health officials and National Guard volunteers statewide who have shown their commitment to the people of Wyoming throughout this pandemic,” the Governor said. “As we wind down from the emergency, the public can expect to see some changes in how information is relayed.”

The post Gov. Gordon to lift Public Health Emergency declaration appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

NPS updates mask requirements following new CDC guidance

The National Park Service has updated its masking guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take. The post NPS updates mask requirements following new CDC guidance appeared first on Local News 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
KIFI Local News 8

Superintendent Ybarra votes to replace ‘Common Core’ standards

Proposed legislation to adopt new Idaho content standards for math, science and English Language Arts and to replace certification standards for school personnel moved forward from the House Education Committee Thursday morning, and a short time later Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra urged the State Board of Education to support the legislation to eliminate the Common Core and adopt the revised standards. The post Superintendent Ybarra votes to replace ‘Common Core’ standards appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
KIFI Local News 8

Board of Education stays neutral on new content standards

The Idaho State Board of Education decided Thursday against taking a formal position on two legislative proposals intended to replace current K-12 content standards in English language arts, math and science. The post Board of Education stays neutral on new content standards appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#State Of Emergency#Volunteers#Phe#National Guard#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIFI Local News 8

Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education

A House panel has rejected legislation backers say would improve Idaho education through competition but that opponents say would harm education by transferring more than $1 billion of public money to private and religious schools. The post Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy