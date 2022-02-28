Carthage teacher wins Elementary Art Educator of the Year award

KOAM Image

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Missouri Art Education Association names Carthage Teacher Alexandra Burnside the Missouri Elementary Art Educator of the Year.

Burnside, a teacher at Fairview Elementary in Carthage has been involved in the MAEA since she was a student.

According to her peers, one of her defining features and strengths is her smile and positive attitude.

Burnside says, “Happiness is contagious, and I find great joy in spreading those positive vibes to everyone I meet.”

