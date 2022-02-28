ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McDaniel had an interesting analogy for the Dolphins' cap situation

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMxNu_0eRjYBmE00

The Miami Dolphins are expected to go into the start of the 2022 league year with $60.2 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, which is the most of any team in the NFL. This will be beneficial for a team that’s really trying to break through and reach the playoffs after five years without making an appearance.

New head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will be working collaboratively on building the roster for the 2022 season and beyond, and they’ll have a lot of decisions to make with all of that money to spend. However, the coach knows admits they will have to be smart with their decision-making, and he acknowledged it using his familiar charm.

“It’s not like mom’s allowance she just gave you, that you’re like, ‘Hey, we have some money. Let’s go spend it,’” McDaniel said during an interview that the team produced, transcribed by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Flexibility, for sure, that matters, but then that doesn’t always mean, you have money, you can spend it. Which is why I rely on [Grier] so much, because he — ‘Mike, now, let’s think about it.’ And that’s a huge part of the process that coaches can be short-sighted, at times, so you need proper balance when talking through anything, especially salary cap, spending limits.”

McDaniel’s personality may make the idea seem nonchalant, but this is important for the Dolphins in 2022. There can’t be contracts just thrown around because they have money to do so. It will require more thinking and more deliberation before throwing larger contracts at a player like Miami did with Will Fuller in 2021, a move that was a big risk even before he got injured just a few weeks into the season.

If McDaniel and Grier can be smart with the money, they can bring in some impact players and pay some of their own free agents as well and potentially build toward a postseason appearance for the first time since 2016.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Flexibility
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers has trades in place with 3 teams

One of the most-followed offseason sagas is that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future. Rumors regarding Rodgers’ future have swirled for several years, but they reached a fever pitch in 2021 and that has now spilled over into 2022. And while there was some reported hope that he and the Packers would work things out, the tone has shifted a bit in recent days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
The Spun

Malik Willis’ Official Wonderlic Score Is Reportedly Out

Two months ago, a report emerged suggesting the NFL combine would be getting rid of one of its more controversial tests: the Wonderlic. “The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement,” a report from the Associated Press said.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins Mike McDaniel gives insight into what Tua Tagovailoa's role will be in shaping the offense

There’s a lot of change that takes place every offseason for an NFL team, but for one that’s going through a regime change, the whole world can seem different. For the Miami Dolphins, they moved on from Brian Flores and brought in Mike McDaniel. The personality change alone is major, but obviously, the management style and schemes will be different as well. These are all things that Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the roster will have to adapt to.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Update: Mike McDaniel is still hilarious

Dolphins head coach and former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is funny. He’s not funny in the usual NFL head coach sense where he’s either unintentionally funny or not very funny but people laugh at his jokes in press conferences because pressers are a little uncomfortable. McDaniel is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy