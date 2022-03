Defenseman returns to Chicago for first time since trade. Duncan Keith's been to the United Center hundreds of times before, but on Wednesday, he took a new route there. Keith walked through a stick tunnel created by the Edmonton Oilers to welcome the veteran defenseman back to the United Center. Keith spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cup championships and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Wednesday is his first game back in Chicago since getting traded to the Oilers this summer.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO