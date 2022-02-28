ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Studies Continue on Big Horn Sheep in the Laramie Region

By Eve Hamilton
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the month of February, the Laramie Region wildlife personnel fitted GPS collars on more than two dozen bighorn sheep ewes...

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Who Pooped In Yellowstone? A Kids Book.

Just a word of advice before we get started. If you are visiting San Francisco and you see a book titled, "Who Pooped In The Park," DO NOT BUY IT!. But this is Wyoming, and you are in Yellowstone National Park. Watch your step. These are animals, and I don't...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

The 150 Year History Of Wyoming’s Yellowstone

Native Americans had lived and hunted in the massive park area we now call Yellowstone for hundreds of years before the first Anglo explorers arrived. John Colter was the first Anglo to travel through the area. After journeying with Lewis and Clark to the Pacific. He then hooked up with a party of fur trappers to explore the wilderness. The year was 1807.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Pets & Animals
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
My Country 95.5

The Freedom Truckers Convoy Wyoming Schedule

In the video above you will hear, from the truckers, why they are driving this convoy to DC. From coast to coast, West to East across every American interstate, the Freedom Truckers are heading to Washington DC. For Wyoming that means 2 interstate highways and 2 chances to greet them.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Horn#More Than Two#Gps#Craft Beer Breweries
My Country 95.5

This Is Wyoming’s “Ugliest” City

Ouch. Right? That's kind of rude. Who goes around telling people their town in ugly. I'll tell you who, the website Alot.com. Specifically their travel branch. They broke down each state's "ugliest" city and even though I tend to disagree that Wyoming really doesn't have an ugly town, they full-on stepped their foot into naming one town, in particular, the ugliest.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Casper’s Sonic Rainbow Celebrates 30th Anniversary

March 1st 1992, a young man’s dream becomes reality. Jude Carino, owner of Sonic Rainbow, tells a story about his father. Jude’s father had been a store owner much like Jude, but he owned a clothing store with his brother. Eventually as most siblings do, they started having disagreements. They each had a different vision about how to pursue their business, leading to their store's failure.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Businesses Partner To Provide 36K Meals To Casper Kids

Multiple mainstay Casper businesses are partnering to help provide meals for 1,000 kids. Wyoming Food for Thought has announced a city-wide food drive in which the non-profit is working to provide 36,000 meals to 1,000 Casper children. The food drive is taking place through March 25. According to Food for...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
My Country 95.5

Cheyenne Ranks In The Top 25 Of Best State Capitals

There is one thing that every state in the US has in common and that is that there is a state capital and each of these cities are chosen for interesting reasons. Some states have actually changed the location of the capital city multiple times. I can remember in elementary school, we had to memorize those capitals and I feel I could still name most of them.
CHEYENNE, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s ‘Chili & Cinnamon Rolls’ Gets No Mention on Chili Day

Yesterday, February 24th was National Chili Day. Everyone loves chili! How could you not? There's so many different recipes and so many different ways you can eat it. Of course, in Wyoming, a big thing in chili and cinnamon rolls. However, of many national publications that discussed National Chili Day and all the great accompaniments of the dish, no one outside of Wyoming talked about cinnamon rolls whatsoever.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy