A few weeks ago, I was in Los Angeles at one of those dinner parties with assigned seating. You know, the ones where you have to put effort into making conversation. The ones where you have to dress up a little bit. The ones where you have to be on. Admittedly, I was off my game that evening. Not only was I suffering from severe jet lag, having landed at LAX from JFK that afternoon, I also didn’t pack accordingly. My go-to pants, a pair of midnight black jeans, were uncomfortably snug and so was my gray cotton shirt—the result of not sticking to a regular gym routine and stuffing my face with way too many Crunchwrap Supremes the week prior. I stayed quiet most of the time to hide my discomfort, and refrained from eating too much in fear that a button might burst.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO