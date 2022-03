EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is counting more rejected mail-in ballots than before caused by changes coming from the new Texas voting law. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, explained that voters are now required to fill in either their last four digits of Social Security Number or their state ID or Driver’s License digits that they used to register for voting.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO