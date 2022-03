Nokia has announced the world’s first deployment of 5G Edge Slicing on a live commercial network with mobile operators, Cellcom and Telia. Nokia’s innovative Edge Slicing solution allows operators to offer their enterprise customers next-generation, secure, reliable, and high-performing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services over commercial 4G and 5G networks. Once launched, both companies will be able to offer new services to their customers - driving new revenue opportunities - as well as partner with cloud application and infrastructure service providers. Nokia’s solution is available now for its global customer base.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO