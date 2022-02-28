‘Difficult to investigate’: Spoof calls posing as local sheriff’s office demand money

(WKBN) — Strange calls claiming to be a local sheriff’s office demanding money started popping up several weeks ago.

“Apparently, there’s been some spoofing and some scamming going on where individuals have been getting called,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

But in many of the calls, the person on the other end of the line poses as a real-life officer with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Voice on-call: I’m with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office. I’m calling in regards to some legal documents I have here that require your immediate attention. Give me a call back on my direct line.

When would-be victims call back they’re told arrest warrants have been issued for them and that they need to pay up to get out of trouble. While most of the calls are ignored there have been reports of victims losing thousands.

Greene said in this case, the people behind this scam are doing what’s called “spoofing” — meaning the number that shows up on your phone is familiar enough that you’ll either answer it or call it back, and in this case, the number being “spoofed” is the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office.

Greene stressed neither his office nor any other will demand money over the phone this way and would never require people to use online billing services such as Apple Pay or gift cards to make those payments.

It’s frustrating not only for the people that have been swindled, but it’s frustrating for law enforcement too because it’s very difficult to investigate,” said Greene.

Greene urges anyone getting one of these calls to report it to their local law enforcement.

