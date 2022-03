Finn Balor saw NXT changing but not necessarily in the way that best served its performers long-term. After signing with WWE in May 2014, Balor joined the NXT brand, making his debut that September. During his two years there before moving to Raw, Finn would hold the NXT Championship for what was then the longest reign in the title's history. He would return to NXT in October 2019, staying again for nearly two years and holding the NXT Championship for a second time.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO