The Seattle Public Library’s board of trustees unanimously appointed Tom Fay the chief librarian of the library system on Wednesday afternoon. “I am honored and humbled to be selected as Seattle’s next Chief Librarian,” wrote Fay in a news release, upon accepting the position. “The Seattle Public Library is a beacon of learning, connection, opportunity and inspiration for our city. Its foundation of strength and excellence is due to the commitment of our public and our staff. I look forward to learning from the many communities we serve to help shape the future of the Library.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO