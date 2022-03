So you probably already have a set wellness routine in place: you know to eat your veggies, fit in exercise, meditate to reduce stress, drink a lot of water, and schedule an annual checkup with your doctor. While all of these things are crucial no matter your age, the body needs different things during different periods of your life. Just like when you were changing from a child to a teen and then a teen to an adult, your body is always changing, and your wellness routine should too.

