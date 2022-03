PUBLIC NOTICE P/N: SAC-2021-00411 Silicon Ranch Corporation has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification to construct the Lambert I and II solar facilities for private use in unnamed tributaries to Ditch Branch and Summons Swamp in Georgetown County, South Carolina. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Control at Bureau of Water at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Michele Culbreath, Division of Water Quality until March 25, 2022. AD# 1987349.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO