Ariana Grande is known for her love of beauty, and after launching her own makeup line, r.e.m.beauty in November she’s further solidified herself within that realm. However, amid her glammed up Instagram feed of experimental looks, Grande recently granted us a rare look at her bare face that was undeniably stunning. The 28-year-old singer let the pic speak for itself, posting it with no caption and easily racking up more than 6 million likes.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO