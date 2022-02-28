People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Is the Ukraine crisis an isolated conflict, or is it a precursor to World War III?. Fears are growing that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive, the largest...
Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Carl Icahn suggested Russia's armed conflict with Ukraine is less significant to markets than inflation. "This market possibly is overreacting to what's going on in Ukraine," he told Fox Business Monday. The billionaire investor said inflation will eventually come to "haunt us," but admitted not knowing when.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
The West's sanctions will create a crisis that's three times worse than Russia's meltdown in 1998, warned Oleg Deripaska. "The crisis will be most severe for a minimum of three years," he said at an economic conference. To avoid further economic turmoil, Russia needs to achieve peace with Ukraine and...
