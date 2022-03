Riddle me this: What post contains major SPOILERS for The Batman? Answer: This one. The Batman is in theaters and it is a massive hit. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson delivered a gritty, epic Batman story to rival the most gritty and most epic Batman movies ever made. (And if you know the character, you know he’s appeared in some gritty, epic movies.) Now the discussion begins; about the film’s plot, about its ending, and especially about one surprising cameo in the film’s final moments. Here at ScreenCrush we’re getting into the act too, and we’ve convened and all-star panel to debate all of these topics.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO