ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Local cemeteries soon to be cleaned up

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snc94_0eRjSonB00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City cemeteries in Henderson are about to get cleaned up.

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department staff will begin cleaning up the cemeteries of Fairmont and Fernwood the week of March 11 to prepare for the mowing season. Staff will be picking up items off the ground as well as any decorations that have been blown away by the wind.

Annual trash pickup soon to happen in Henderson

All items collected by staff will be temporarily stored at each cemetery’s workshop so people can come get any decorations they are interested in keeping. Questions can be directed to the cemetery office at 270-831-1274.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Caving road leaves sinkhole in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Afternoon drivers might have keep an eye out for a traffic hazard after a sinkhole formed in downtown Evansville today. Dispatch confirms that crews are out to inspect the sinkhole that emerged near Chestnut Street and SE 3rd Street. We have crews on scene to bring you more information. This is a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle overnight fires in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they received reports of a house fire shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Center Street. Fire officials say a chief responded to a working fire with heavy flames, noting a close by home was exposed to the fire. Officials report the first […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Henderson mask mandate has been mostly lifted

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release sent out by the City of Henderson, the mask mandate will soon become less restrictive. The City says that effective on March 7, the city manager’s mask mandate for government buildings, facilities and service vehicles will be downgraded to making masks optional as opposed to required. […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

K-9s help with suicidal person call in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two K9s from different state agencies were able to assist law enforcement with a suicidal man. Indiana DNR says out-of-state officers responded to a suicidal person call, bringing along ICO Matt Tholen with K-9 Drake and Virginia Conservation Police Officer Richard Howard with K-9 Sky. According to DNR, deputies located […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Uban Construction#Recreation Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Time is running out to apply for FEMA assistance

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — There’s less than ten days left for Kentucky tornado survivors to apply for aid. Monday, March 14 is the extended deadline for FEMA assistance following the deadly December 10 tornado. The deadline won’t impact people still in the appeals process. FEMA says they’re trying to reach survivors who may not have applied […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Pretzel relocates production facility

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Perry County staple now has a new home in Dubois County. Tell City Pretzel has relocated its production and retail facility to Jasper, the hometown of owners Brad and Sandy Smith. The Smiths revived the company in 2009 after it had gone out of business. Smith purchased the new facility, […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car still in Ohio River after accident

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A car is still in the Ohio River after some one drove into it by accident. It happened around 9:00 Thursday night by the red walking bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue. Deyasmizmara McFarland and Corion Jordan were stopped near the Ohio Street bridge and were about to pull away when […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic stop ends with semi-truck wrecking KSP cruiser

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A scary situation unfolded in Daviess County Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck allegedly crashed into a Kentucky State Police cruiser during a traffic stop. Trooper Corey King tweeted images of the aftermath, noting it happened on US 60 east of Owensboro. “Remember, to yield to emergency vehicles by merging left […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Frustration rising over high CenterPoint bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Demonstrators gathered outside CenterPoint Energy in Evansville Sunday sharing their frustrations over high energy bills. Several protests have been held over the past few weeks over what customers say are outrageously high bills. Della Sandage organized today’s protest and says high bills are impacting their quality of life. Sandage says she […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Reported water rescue happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a vehicle has driven off into a river. Vanderburgh County Dispatch says that on the the corner of Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street a vehicle has allegedly driven into the river near a pedestrian bridge. Officials at the scene say that both the driver and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drag show fundraiser helps former pastor

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) After being let go from his pastoral duties, Craig Duke had a hard time figuring out what to do next. Esther’s Styles and River City Pride helped him forget the past and enjoy life tonight with a benefit show. Drag queens from Evansville, Indianapolis, and even Louisiana took the stage to raise […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First Lady Jill Biden plans visit to Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) — The First Lady announced Saturday that she will be traveling to Kentucky, the home of the 101st Airborne Division, to meet with families of the soldiers deployed to Europe in support of U.S. NATO Allies. White House officials tell us she is traveling to Fort Campbell as part of her […]
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana senators cheer, laugh for rare unanimous ‘no’ vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An advocate for children with disabilities says she believes Indiana state senators never took seriously a bill they defeated in a rare 0-50 vote that would have changed the handling of special education disputes between families and schools. Some senators laughed and shouted at bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn to […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy