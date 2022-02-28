ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Steam Deck had some wild prototypes

By Jorge Jimenez
pcgamer.games
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Valve's Steam Deck slowly finds its way into the hands of PC gamers in the next couple of weeks, those of us eager for a behind-the-scenes look at how the handheld gaming PC evolved can take a peek at what could have been. Valve released photographs that show off some...

pcgamer.games

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How loud is the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is loud in the same way that any gaming laptop is loud. Okay, maybe in a different way to how an old Asus or MSI gaming laptop might be loud, with aggressive angles and retina-searing displays of RGB illumination, but the Deck is still certainly no acoustic wallflower.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details. Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prototypes#Headsets#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Joycon
SVG

Things Are Getting Worse For Steam Deck

Despite Valve making bold claims about the Steam Deck's performance capabilities and introducing a new feature that makes the Steam Deck the ultimate PC gaming device, the platform is getting off to a rocky start. After fans received the terrible news of a delay, things seemed to be going smoothly for a while, but recent reviews of the Steam Deck indicate a new problem with the portable console: its battery life. An underperforming battery — plus one game's lack of plans to update for the Steam Deck — could be ruining the system's plans to dominate the market.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Persona 4 Golden Is Now Steam Deck Compatible

Just a few weeks back, Valve started to reveal the initial list of games that would be compatible with the Steam Deck, which is the company's upcoming handheld PC platform that is set to launch at the end of this month. When this list of compatible titles began to be unveiled, Persona 4 Golden, which is the beloved JRPG from developer Atlus, was found to not work with the hardware for one reason or another. Fortunately, this incompatibility with P4G and the Steam Deck has now been rectified before the release of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ will work on the Steam Deck

Hello Games founder Sean Murray has shared footage of No Man’s Sky running on the upcoming Steam Deck in addition to details of what’s coming in the new Sentinel update, which adds full support for Valve’s handheld PC. The Steam Deck will begin shipping on February 28,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
epicstream.com

Steam Deck Repair/Replacement/Modding Explained

Is Steam Deck repairable? Read on to find out everything you need to know!. Soon, Valve's Steam Deck will be in the hands of gamers across the world. Other console/mobile/PC hybrid devices have existed before, but the Steam Deck is the most powerful and most accessible one ever made. Accordingly, this will be most people's first experience with a device like the Steam Deck. It's only natural to wonder how easy (or how tough) Steam Deck will be to repair. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about opening up your Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

How to Install Windows on Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck runs SteamOS out of the box, which is based on Arch Linux. It allows for a simplified, almost console-style experience that's easily navigated with the handheld's controllers. Despite Valve's efforts, not every game runs smoothly on the Deck yet. Some games designed for Windows don't yet play...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could get you banned

Bungie has issued a stern warning to Destiny 2 players planning to jump in on the Steam Deck. Bungie shared the warning on its official website. Based on the warning, it appears playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could lead to a game ban. Bungie warns against playing Destiny...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Apex Legends Run on Steam Deck?

Getting a Steam Deck but want to know if it can run Apex Legends? Here's what you need to know. One of the best aspects of current competitive gaming is that they're often available to play across multiple platforms. Regardless of which console or system you have, you usually stand a good chance of getting in on the most popular games around. With the upcoming release of Valve's Steam Deck, many have been wondering which games from their Steam library will be available to play on the handheld system.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

3 Resident Evil games are getting free next-gen upgrades

Capcom announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are getting upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later this year. Players who already own these games on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free. Capcom hasn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

'Elden Ring' Mods Lets Player Pause the Game, Unlock 60 FPS Cap on PC

The opportunity to play FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" at more than 60 fps has come. A mod that allows players to play "Elden Ring" at more than 60 fps was uploaded to GitHub, an online Git repository hosting service, on March 1 by contributors uberhalit, DubbleClick, and mrdellis, who wrote the mod in C#.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam Deck stick drift is a software problem, and a fix has already rolled out

Recently, Steam Deck users started reporting a worrying problem with their brand new units: stick drift. It's an issue that has plagued the Nintendo Switch, and to a lesser extent Xbox and PlayStation controllers, and manifests as a slight drift of the analog sticks while gaming. That can be a huge problem in most games, but especially where precision is necessary, like for example, in Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals on PS5 and PS4

Sony's long-running racing simulator is back with a brand-new next-gen iteration of the franchise with Gran Turismo 7, releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The racer boasts over 420 cars at launch, which can be acquired in the game's Brand Central store and the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Valve Steam Deck: Your Burning Questions Answered

Valve's Steam Deck is set for a Feb. 25 launch, meaning we'll soon see the Switch-like portable PC gaming device after two-months of delay. Starting at $399 for the base model, the Steam Deck is already a hot commodity: The day after it was introduced in July, Valve's servers were down for hours as the company's site was bombarded with people trying to snag reservations.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Review: Valve Steam Deck

I've been playing PC games since I was a kid—I remember trying SkiFree on my mom’s desktop when I was too sick to go to school. Since then, I've amassed a vast library of games on Steam, the platform created by Valve; it's how most people play games on their computers. (Valve is also the creator of hits like Half-Life and Portal.) I was intrigued when Valve announced the Steam Deck last year, a handheld portable gaming console that lets you play your PC games anywhere. It's the potential kick I needed to get through my ever expanding Steam backlog.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy