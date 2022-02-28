ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KCSOS, KHSD, Norris School District, respond to school mask mandate

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced relaxed mask mandates for schools and childcare facilities effective March 12 .

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ office put out a statement on social media saying that they were awaiting CalOSHA’s response and guidance to the announcement, but were expecting it to align with Newsom’s announcement.

“KCSOS will continue to work collaboratively with Kern’s 46 local school districts and the Kern County Department of Public Health to ensure that schools continue to remain open for in-person instruction and that students are safe. Education staff, parents and students are to be commended for their patience and concern for each other as we have navigated this pandemic together.

“We welcome this news as COVID rates continue to decline and we learn more about the successful strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students and families,” the post said .

Kern County leaders react to Newsom’s school mask mandate announcement

The Kern High School District also put out a statement:

“The Kern High School District commends its teachers, staff, students, and parents for doing their part in allowing for full in-person instruction while working to navigate through the pandemic together.[..]KHSD will continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure schools remain a safe place for students to thrive.”

Norris School District told parents in a letter that starting Monday, March 14, masks will not be required in schools but “strongly recommended,” as the announcement advised, regardless of a student’s vaccination.

“These recent updates to the mask requirements are welcomed by our District,” the letter said.

Several Kern County leaders also reacted to the announcement.

