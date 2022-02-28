ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka joins Fortnite as the latest Icon Series skin

By Joseph Knoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese tennis pro (and big time Overwatch fan) Naomi Osaka is officially joining the Fortnite Icon Series, alongside other celebrities and athletes like Lebron James. Epic is celebrating the addition with two new skins, new cosmetic items, and a new tournament dubbed the "Naomi Osaka Cup." Osaka's rise to...

Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka spending quality time by herself ahead of Indian Wells

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is spending some quality time by herself ahead of her return to action. Osaka, 24, hit Chicago, where she had a blast exploring the city. "S/0 8shout-out) to being in Chicago for 8 hours and exploring the city by myself because I've literally never seen the sights," Osaka captioned her Instagram Story.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka's Bright-Pink Hair Is an Instant Serotonin Boost

Naomi Osaka has a bright new look. The tennis star posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram with pink hair to match her new character skins for the popular video game Fortnite, which went on sale on March 3. In the pictures, Osaka stands in front of a massive billboard in an equally vibrant knit bucket hat. She captioned the social media post, "oh hi 🤗👋🏾💕."
TENNIS
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
Popculture

Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey's Mansion for a Large Amount

Naomi Osaka just made a big purchase. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old tennis star bought a new home in the Los Angeles area for $6.3 million. She bought the home from Nick Lachey, who is known for being in the group 98 Degrees. Lachey and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, bought the home in 2020 for $5.1 million.
TENNIS
The Independent

Popculture

