The best Elden Ring items to grab early on

By Tyler Colp
pcgamer.games
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring locks some important features behind hidden items. For example: You can't craft items in your menu until you purchase the Crafting Tools from an NPC early in the game. Many of these items are hard to miss if you like to explore, but it's possible to completely miss them....

GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Vulture

Go Ahead, Play Elden Ring

In my first session with Elden Ring, I crossed blades with a man named Margit the Fell Omen. He wielded a club about the same size as my character, and he could obliterate half my health bar with a mere glancing blow. My puny katana seemed to ricochet off his armor, and every advance I made was deftly nullified by a liquid-quick counter maneuver. I was lucky if I got to phase two of the fight, at which point Margit conjured a wicked sledgehammer made of pure light. He’d launch into the acrid sky above and crash down like a meteor slamming into the earth. Dodge a second too late and you’re toast.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Gran Turismo 7: How to earn 1 million credits with 25th anniversary edition pre-order bonus

Racing game fans now have just a couple of weeks to wait before the latest instalment of Gran Turismo is released. The venerable video game first arrived back in 1997 and has entertained fans with a huge roster of cars and tracks, along with realistic racing, ever since.A PlayStation exclusive developed by Polyphony Digital, it’s due to go on sale on 4 March, and is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles. But, as is often the case with major game launches, there’s more than one version to consider. If the news of a new Gran Turismo fills...
VIDEO GAMES
#Darts#Video Game#Npc#The Lands Between#The Church Of Elleh#The Gatefront Ruins#Fashion Souls
SVG

Dark Souls 3 Failures Are Bleeding Into Elden Ring

"Dark Souls" is among one of the most popular video game series out there, even with how frustrating FromSoftware's games can be. This is largely due to their gameplay loop, excruciating difficulty level, and cult fanbase. Now that FromSoftware's latest title, "Elden Ring", is right over the horizon, interest in the studio's back catalogue has only grown. However, the "Dark Souls" series also has a huge flaw — not from a gameplay perspective, but from a safety standpoint. And now that this flaw is being pointed out, fans are concerned about the state of "Elden Ring."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This mod unlocks Elden Ring's 60 fps cap at your own risk

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides. Nobody tell FromSoftware, but I just unlocked Elden Ring's annoying 60 fps cap on PC. I can finally run around Stormveil Castle at a smooth-ish 90 fps or lock it to whatever number I want, as every PC game should allow. It was a surprisingly easy process, but I'm not sure the downsides are really worth it at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sid Meier says monetisation causes some games to 'stray a little bit further from the path'

Sid Meier needs no introduction on PC Gamer, but let's whizz through a brief highlight reel: co-founder of Microprose and early simulation pioneer, one of the first developers to become a 'name' on the box with Sid Meier's Pirates!, then later founder of Firaxis and the driving force behind the Civilization series. Meier has been working in the industry since 1980 and over four decades later has an incredible living legacy: the guy knows what he's talking about. And right now, Sid Meier reckons the industry has gone down the wrong path on monetisation.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Overwatch
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only Games That Are More Perfect Than Elden Ring

"Elden Ring" was set up to be a hit from its first announcement trailer. After seeing that famous fantasy author George R. R. Martin was pairing up with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of "Dark Souls," people were anticipating a great game. What people didn't expect was for "Elden Ring" to set a series record and to quickly become known as one of the best games in the history of gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood DLC Announced

Back 4 Blood creators Turtle Rock Studios announced this week the game's first DLC, an expansion called "Tunnels of Terror." It's a DLC that'll feature additional Ridden and Cleaner characters for the community to play as and will also introduce a new "Ridden Hives" feature which consists of new enemies and tons of loot to be had. The DLC itself will release on April 12th and will be included in some editions of the game while also being offered as a standalone purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Elden Ring PC mod lets you pause the game but disables online play

A hot potato: Elden Ring, the recently launched action RPG from developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco, is off to the kind of start that others can only dream of. As of writing, the PC version of the game has a Metacritic score of 95 (and it’s even higher for the PS5 version). It’s not perfect, however, as a handful of launch-day bugs have proven bothersome for some gamers. Others – perhaps those new to the Souls formula – have discovered that the lack of a true in-game pause function can be equally frustrating.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players trying to bypass Steam Deck incompatibility

Destiny 2 is not supported on the Steam Deck and anyone trying to bypass the rules will be met with a swift game ban, developer Bungie has said. Eep. According to help and troubleshooting information on the Bungie website, "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more

Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring combat guide: Vanquish the monstrosities of the Lands Between

At the core of FromSoftware games, there is a combat system you'll need to get to grips with. It's an essential part of the experience and you'll need to make sure you're making the most of everything available to you so you can beat your foes. You're going to get your ass handed to you a fair number of times, don't get me wrong, but that's part of the fun isn't it?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will not have a set location that you will find them in, and will only spawn in unexplored areas of the map, and only in the mountain biome.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring

Despite not being in the same franchise, Elden Ring is still very much a FromSoftware Souls-style experience. At this point, the studio's reputation, game design choices, narratives, and gameplay mechanics are intrinsically tied to every project it announces. In some ways, Elden Ring is the most different from its recent catalog of titles, but in other ways, it is very familiar. Some things like the pace of combat, healing system, and fog walls hiding incredibly tough, monstrous bosses all return, while the open world adds a ton of new elements. One thing that has always been a point of pain, confusion, and stress has been how each game handles upgrading your armaments.
VIDEO GAMES

