UPDATED - VIRTUAL Board Game Trivia Night

Recently, Netflix has announced a new interactive game show based on ‘Trivia Crack’ that will be called ‘Trivia Quest’. Each daily episode features 24 questions that viewers will need to solve from subjects like sports, science, entertainment, geography, etc. There will be questions from popular Netflix shows, which Netflix hopes to keep users on the […]
ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has hit our kids and schools hard. Have you noticed your child struggling in school? There is a place you can turn to for help. The Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis is a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids who have a difficult time learning. Now they are hosting their 15th annual trivia night at the Moolah Shrine in Maryland Heights. It is $240 per table of $30 per individual. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor will be the emcee. Click here for more information.
Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County for trivia night! This months theme will be: NETFLIX ORIGINALS. Think you have what it takes to win the cash prize? Come show us your knowledge and join us for the fun. • Teams of...
Comments / 0