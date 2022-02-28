UPDATED - VIRTUAL Board Game Trivia Night

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has hit our kids and schools hard. Have you noticed your child struggling in school? There is a place you can turn to for help. The Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis is a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids who have a difficult time learning. Now they are hosting their 15th annual trivia night at the Moolah Shrine in Maryland Heights. It is $240 per table of $30 per individual. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor will be the emcee. Click here for more information.

