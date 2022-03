What is this feeling so sudden and new? Why, it’s the bond forming between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked. In a new interview on Sunday (Feb. 27), Erivo opened up about how she and the pop star are building a relationship as they prepare to shoot the long-awaited movie musical. “Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another,” she told E!‘s Laverne Cox from the red carpet of the 2022 SAG Awards. “So it’s that, and Jon [M. Chu, the film’s director] is amazing so we’re just sort of waiting to start. We’re ready to rehearse and get into it.

