NYCFC sign 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo as youngest player in MLS history

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Real Salt Lake made history last month when they signed 14-year-old Axel Kei to a homegrown contract and, in the process, made him the youngest signing in Major League Soccer history at that time.

Kei did not hold the record for long.

According to the official MLS website, New York City FC have signed Maximo Carrizo, who turned 14 years old on Monday, as a homegrown player and the new youngest signing in league history. As Bonagura wrote, Kei was 14 years and 15 days old when he put pen to paper on his deal with Real Salt Lake.

"We’re extremely happy to sign Maximo to his first professional contract, as this is a historic moment for both the club and MLS," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said for a prepared statement. "He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy.

"Maximo is now at the very start of his journey as a professional and the next stages of his development over the coming years will be ensuring he maximizes his potential through working with our coaches and all the support staff in the academy, NYCFC II and the first team."

The Manhattan teenager with Argentinian heritage could feature for NYCFC II of the MLS NEXT Pro League that starts play next month. He originally joined NYCFC’s academy in 2018.

"I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on and off the pitch," Carrizo added. "It’s inspiring to see how NYCFC produces talent and how homegrown players get the opportunity to play in the first team. I know this will take some time, but I am willing to be patient and learn from the amazing group of players and coaches that we have at this club."

NYCFC opened the 2022 MLS season with a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy on Sunday.