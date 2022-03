Much hemoglobin, urea, and lachrymae have been expended over the Texas Tech basketball team’s presumed late-season tailspin, and the evil it purportedly portends for the team’s NCAA tournament chances. Those rending their garments and bashing their heads against the most convenient wall rely on a three-game sample in support of their dire auguries. Specifically, the Red Raiders have lost two of their last three games, the defeats sandwiched around one dicey win over Kansas State. Clearly, Tech did not play its best basketball of the season in these three games, and this is the reason for the consternation.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO