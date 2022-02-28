ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 89

By Chris Thompson
defector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just about three months since MLB owners voted unanimously to lock out the players who make the game, after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement back on Dec. 2. Owners have for the most part spent that time refusing to negotiate, and whatever progress has been made toward...

defector.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

MLB star Anthony Rizzo reveals what he'll miss most while season is on hold

Anthony Rizzo, a veteran All-Star first baseman who is currently a free agent, expressed disappointment for the fans after MLB owners and the players union failed to come to an agreement to end the lockout. The failed dealings caused MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel the first few series of...
MLB
Boston Herald

MLB begins to cancel regular season games after league, MLBPA fail to reach agreement

Three months since Major League Baseball instituted a lockout, and after nine consecutive days of negotiations in Jupiter, Fla., the league and the MLB players association failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday before a league-imposed 5 p.m. deadline it said a deal needed to be made by in order to avoid canceling regular season games.
MLB
NECN

Why Is MLB in a Lockout? Blame the Cartoon-Villain Owners

Tomase: MLB owners are the cartoon villains of league's labor strife originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's a reason billionaires make easy comic book villains. Their ruthlessness, gross entitlement, and disdain for the working man leave no doubt who the bad guys are. Their behavior is so cartoonishly awful,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s Something To Remember About Rob Manfred, MLB Owners From Previous Labor Dispute With Players

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — There won’t be baseball at the end of this month, there won’t be baseball in early April, and there probably won’t be any baseball for a while longer than that. This was always the desired result of Rob Manfred and the owners, so long as the alternative was giving a bigger piece of the pie to the players. No matter what empty words Manfred might have spewed at the podium on Tuesday, the reality is the owners never entered this negotiation in good faith. And we know this because they did the exact same thing less than...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Manfred shamelessly laughed while canceling Opening Day and MLB Twitter wasn't having it

Tuesday numbered among the darkest days in MLB history but you’d never know it from watching the league’s commissioner. After careening toward a self-imposed deadline during an owner-imposed lockout, Rob Manfred strolled up to the dais in Jupiter, Florida to deliver the news he was canceling the first two series of the 2022 season in rather chipper fashion.
MLB
WOKV

Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Locked-out players made a new counteroffer to Major League Baseball on Tuesday, just 3 1/2 hours before the owners' deadline for a deal that would end the labor strife and salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2...
JUPITER, FL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

You can still watch baseball during the lockout, here's how

Baseball fans were given a crushing blow Tuesday when both Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association couldn’t come to terms with a new labor agreement thus forcing the first two series of the 2022 season to be canceled. It’s unknown when the new baseball season...
MLB
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gorman, still a minor leaguer, can gain an edge while MLB players are locked out

JUPITER, Fla. — A day after the circus had left town, where Major League Baseball representatives and those of the players’ association unsuccessfully haggled over their potential new contract, there were only a few fans and a couple of reporters peering through the locked gates at the Cardinals’ complex and adjoining Roger Dean Stadium.
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Blue Jays SP Ross Stripling Speaks Out on MLB Lockout, CBA Negotiations

Ross Stripling is thoughtful and calculated with his words. After good starts or blowups on the mound, he often outlines to the media exactly what was working or what was off that day. So, when Stripling spoke to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the continuation of...
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on March 2

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 2:. Ott, the lone Hall of Famer who has a March 2 birthday, was born in Gretna, La., just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, and it didn’t take him long to get his 22-year MLB career underway. “Master Melvin” debuted at 17 years old for the New York Giants, the club he’d spend his entire career representing until he retired at 38. While not as physically imposing as other home run hitters, Ott had a gift for them, leading the National League in home runs in six seasons en route to 511 career homers. The right fielder and third baseman, who played 2,730 games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.
MLB
Popculture

MLB Players Slam Owners, Commissioner After League Cancels Regular Season Games

Major League Baseball (MLB) canceled the first week of games for the 2022 regular season, meaning Opening Day won't be until the first week in April — at the earliest. The league set a deadline of Tuesday for the owners and players to get a new collective bargaining agreement done, but the two sides are not close to meeting down the middle.
MLB

