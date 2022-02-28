ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Snapshots: Russia, Vegas, Vancouver

By Gavin Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has made its stance public in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, releasing a statement explaining what actions it will take:. The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Will new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson consider trading Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews?

It didn’t take long for new Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to make some waves in his now-official role. In media availability this afternoon, Davidson made it clear that he sees the Blackhawks as a rebuild. If that is indeed the case, then it may be more than just rentals departing Chicago in the near future. Of course, the two big names that could be on the move if Davidson and company move into a full-blown fire sale are Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The faces of the franchise, Kane and Toews were the linchpins of a dynastic run in Chicago and have continued to produce as the franchise has struggled in recent years. With just one year remaining on the matching eight-year, $84M they signed long ago, Kane and Toews are now much more palatable trade targets if the Blackhawks choose to go that route. With that being said, the duo do have trade protection and any move would likely come from cooperation between the player side and the front office. In the latest edition of TSN’s “Insider Trading”, Darren Dreger suggests that those conversations could be on the horizon, but anticipating a move prior to the trade deadline is likely unrealistic.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Smith Scores 2, Vegas Tops Sharks 3-1 to Give DeBoer 500th W

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. “It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,”...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Sabres GM hopes fans show appreciation when Eichel returns to Buffalo

With a team full of young players and prospects, the Sabres don't have the same cache of available veterans they had a year ago when they traded forward Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins in what was one of the more prominent deals at the 2021 deadline. "I can just...
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas hosts Boston after Smith's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights are 15-12-3 at home. Vegas ranks sixth in the...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: NHL Russian players facing threats, Nils Lundkvist big weekend, and more

The New York Rangers and NHL teams across the league are being asked to beef up security for their Russian players. Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, he spoke with agent Dan Milstein, who also represents Blueshirts’ prospect Vitali Kravtsov, about the safety of Russian-born players. Milstein said that some of his clients have received “real threats” both in-person and via social media.
NHL
TMZ.com

NHL Says It's 'Concerned About The Well-Being' Of Russian Players

NHL officials say they're straight-up "concerned" for Russian players in their league ... explaining in a statement Monday that "they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position." Amid a Russian invasion into Ukraine, Russian NHL players have faced hate from fans all over the globe ......
NHL
NHL

Preds Conclude Season Series Against Kraken with Loss in Seattle

Matt Duchene recorded 2 goals, Roman Josi collected 2 assists and Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots, but the Predators fell to the Kraken, 4-3 Matt Duchene scored twice, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 final on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses in three meetings with Seattle to finish the season series as Nashville begins a two-game trip.
NHL
NHL

Devils score seven, chase Halak in win against Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in three NHL games, all wins, against his brother, Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks. He scored his first NHL goal in a 1-0 win on Oct. 19, 2019, and then helped New Jersey win 2-1 on Nov. 10, 2019.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers trade Stalock to San Jose

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations, the club announced Wednesday night. Stalock, 34, missed the 2020-21 NHL season after being diagnosed with myocarditis in November 2020 before being claimed off waivers by the Oilers from the Minnesota Wild in March 2021.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Zadorov, Murray & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter was not happy with his team’s blowout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and had a simple, yet effective message for what they need to work on moving forward. In other news, Russian defencemen Nikita Zadorov made it clear he is not in support of his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Flames announced that they have hired former Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray as a scout. Last but not least, Elias Lindholm was named the NHL’s first star of last week.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres bring "A" game in win at Toronto

For the first time in over two years, the Sabres paid the Leafs a visit at Scotiabank Arena. Trying to salvage the fifth and final game of a so-far fruitless road trip, the blue and gold brought their best in a 5-1 victory over their foes up the QEW.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers Trade Deadline History

The Philadelphia Flyers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 21. A forgettable season and looming roster turnover have made them clear-cut sellers in this year’s market. Claude Giroux has been the subject of rumors in recent weeks. The long-time captain is arguably the most coveted player on the trading block.
NHL

